Decorating tips to make comfortable small more spacious during the quarantine

Apartment and homes are becoming smaller and smaller it is now a reality. Only in new york, for example, according to the latest data from the Union of the Dwelling units of up to 45 square meters) accounted for the largest volume of sales in the last few years. On the face of it, to pass the quarantine in small places can be much more complicated.

“It is clear that the experience in the quarantine, in an environment that is more compact, it imposes more challenges to the people. But it’s no way to work with simple measures, to create a sense of breadth in the space, and make it much more enjoyable now, and even after the separation of the social,” says Danilo Vilela, interior designer, specialist in the design, biofílico and chief marketing officer for a Vertical Garden as well as a company of reference in the landscape architecture and biophilic. The experts have shared some tips. Check it out!

Lighting

“It is critical to the health of the environment, and the overall feel of the space. The best thing is, the effects of the sun, which assists with the circadian rhythms of the body, that is, the biological cycle that regulates the function of our body during the different stages of the day. However, not all of the property is compact, has good natural lighting. Therefore, in order to attenuate the low-light of the Sun in the room, it is best that the walls and surfaces of the furniture are the colors in the lighter shades, because they will better reflect the light and give a feeling of spaciousness in the environment.

The organization

“It is the key to create spatial extent, in any environment, especially in the smaller ones. Even if you don’t have room for cabinets, or hardware containers, you can get a room organized, invest in boxes, organizing, and hanging racks. The kitchen is super compact, it’s a good solution to this is to install a set of hooks on the walls for hanging utensils and open up more space in the locker room. As a result, if you notice a big difference in the gain of the spans, and also to further the well-being and mood for the day,” says the expert.

Mirror

The use of mirrors is another tip to effectively create the feeling of spaciousness in smaller rooms. It is important to make a good choice on which wall to fix it, in order to avoid accidents, and the refraction of light directly into the eyes or on the screens of the computer, which generates a lot of nuisance”. Ergonomics – “the idea is to create a space that is specific to your work or study, choose a place with a proper chair, if it’s possible to set the height, and the rest of the arms, and a seat-back adapted to it; and a table surface is flat, it is not so bright,” he says.

The colors and plants

“The more colors, cold and dark like blue, green, violet) tend to foster the jobs of the concentration, while the warm colors, yellow, red, blue, orange, and spur us on to creative and physical activities. The more colors that are saturated, or the so-called “bright colors” make it difficult to concentrate. The use of colour in the corner of the desktop, for example, it’s a good idea to keep the larger surfaces in neutral tones, such as walls and furniture, and use of potted flowers and plants to bring out the color without taking up too much space.”

The expert also found that “the plants that bring you comfort, and aesthetic and acoustic environments, as well as having importance to emotional, mental and lots of the body. Research, such as the University of Chibra, in Japan, has already attested to that in contact with the green, it reduces by up to 16% on the indexes of cortisol, the hormone related to stress, and 4% of your maximum heart rate, and 2 percent in the blood pressure. Thus, even in smaller spaces, put in pots, small gardens, vertical or elements that are outstanding can have a positive impact in this age of isolation and anxiety, that mankind is going through”.