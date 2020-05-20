Exitoína · Scarlett Johanson and Adam Driver are facing a crisis in the marriage, in the trailer, the Story of a Marriage

The Netflixhas just released a trailer for the unheard-of of the movie The story of A Marriagethe production , starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

According to the international news media, the movie Noah Baumbach it has the potential to compete for awards in the next year or so. The plot revolves around the crisis of a marriage is given by Johanson and Driver.

In the previous, the couple is dealing with a divorce is painful. However, they do have a child, and the custody of the child shall enter on the docket. Check it out:

In addition to the actors, the trailer also provides details about the supporting actors in the production, as is the case for Laura Dern.

The story of A Marriage it has been well-received by critics for a film festival in New York city, and has also been acclaimed at the Toronto film Festival. The production will arrive in theaters in the United States on the 6th of November, and is making his debut in the Series one month later, on the 6th of December.

