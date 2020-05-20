First lady Michelle Obama outshines Angelina Jolie, and she is the woman most admired in the world

First lady Michelle Obama is considered to be the woman most admired in the world, according to the annual survey by the Institute YouGov asked which public figures, the people most admired in the world.

The american actress, filmmaker, humanitarian and the american envoy Angelina Jolie has gone from first place last year to third place this year. In the second place, the coming of the host of the talk show, the north american host Oprah Winfrey.

The queen the queen was in the room, and the actress Emma Watson in the fifth. The current first lady of the United States, Melania Trump, showed up in the 19th position.

On the list of men, the co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates continues to be the most admired in the world. It is at the top of the list, provided that the Institute, YouGov has started to carry out the research.

During the past year, the top five of the men remain unaffected by it in the list. The ex-president of the United States, Barack Obama, comes a close second, and the third, fourth and fifth place are occupied by people from the chinese: the voice actor of Jackie Chan in the third, the president Xi Jinping in a room, and the entrepreneur, Jack Ma, is in fifth place.

Only two new men have joined the twenty-first of this year, the two actors in india: shah rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

This year’s survey has been expanded to include the opinions of people in over 41 countries, with more than 42 thousand of people interviewed in order to compile the list.

The methodology

In December YouGov gathered nominations are open for speakers from 41 countries, asking them simply: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, what do you most admire?” These nominations were then used to compile a list of 20 men and 20 women who received the most nominations and were nominated in at least four countries.

Founded in 2000 by Stephan Shakespeare and Nadhim Zahawi, the YouGov is an institute that is a world leader in market research, web-based, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom and with operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.