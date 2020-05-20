For the eighth time in his career, Katy Perry is on the cover of Vogue magazine around the world

Katy Perry is one of the celebrities in the most talked-about moment in India. In November, she had made a pass through there to take part in the festival “Live at OnePlus’s Music Festival, with the first performance of the song “Harleys in Hawaii”. The visit was a cover for Vogue india. It is a reference when it comes to fashion, and it has versions all over the world.

On the cover, and I appear with a visual, ethnic origin, reminiscent of the indian culture. The headline reads: “pop star with a purpose.” Since the days of the “Witness,” the singer does not hide his goal of passing social messages with his music. Check it out:

During the course of your career, Katy Perry has appeared on eight covers of Vogue around the world! An expressive mark! Let us remind you all to go back in time!!! Check it out below, they are all beautiful!