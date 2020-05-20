Halle Berry wins in court and the ex can’t straighten out the curly hair of their daughter

The end of the event! Halle Berry – known for its work on the film even as the Storm in the story of the X-Men managed to get a court order, which came out this past Monday (the 24th), and forbidding the father of her daughter Nahla, model Gabriel Aubry from straightening or lightening the curly hair of the little girl. The star that fought in the court to your ex-partner does not move on the naturalness of the threads in the child.

According to Halle, her ex-boyfriend had made any changes to the look of Nahla, causing her to look less african american and more caucasian. According to her, the changes would cause “psychological harm” to the girl and get her to question if the appearance is not good enough.” A judge of the Court of Los Angeles, california, in the United States, it was the hand of the muse of the seventh art, and it stated that neither the father nor the mother is permitted to change the girl’s hair.

For the lawyers, she has shown the documents, and even attached it to process photos in which show the changes in the section of Nahla. Aubry should have denied the tals changes in the wiring of the child. In order to prove the case, the Hall sent samples of the child’s hair to a lab. The guard in the first ep that is shared between the former couple, who were together from 2005 to 2010.

A pension of$ 32 billion monthly to the daughter

It is worth mentioning that this year, in June, the star has been sentenced to pay about 16 thousands us dollars (about 32 us$) per month for the Nahla. According to the magazine “People”, she would have to pay the amount up to which the little girl, a complete about 19 years old. She is 6 years old.

The separation of the Oliver Report, and the birth of the second child

Halle is also the mother of Maceo, which is the fruit of his relationship with the French, Oliver Martinez. The two had been married for eight months, and in march of this year, they have signed up to the divorce. Friends of the former couple told the New York Daily News,” which is the main reason for the separation was the time of the work, they do not coincide, and atrapalhavam of the relationship. It’s worth noting that she came to the united states to publicize the film “Emergency Call”, in may 2013.