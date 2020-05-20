His Wife claimed that She Heard it tried to chantageá it

The conflict between the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp still intense! At this time, Wife it claims that it is the She tried to chantageá him with pictures of him using drugs.

The pictures were presented to the court and to the proponents of the actor’s claim that the pictures incriminating you are part of a scheme to blackmail: if a Wife and her attorneys did not turn away, they will be presented to the courts. As for the defense, the actor refused to do so, all the pictures have been handed over to the court.

It is worth noting that, at the beginning of the year, the actor sued his ex-wife in the The US$ 50 million for the sake of slander and defamation, claiming that her article in the Washington Post about sexual assault has been “a scam designed” to move forward in your career, and destroy it.

New developments in the case are to be published soon.

We must not forget, however, that this is not the case, a controversial move that is Johnny Depp it is involved in. Later this year, is a member of the team of the movieCity of Lies‘ process the film The US$ 70 billion for the sake of the alleged assault.