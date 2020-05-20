Hope, the experimental vaccine against the coronavirus is being tested in humans, and it generates good results

There is no hope. In the Modern, u.s.-based company, has announced that a new vaccine against a coronavirus that was tested on humans, was “safe and well-tolerated in general.

The scientists conducted a trial with 45 healthy persons, and, according to them, it generated levels of antibodies that are broadly neutralizing.

The company had already been tested in animals. After all the tests, or in, the united states authorities authorized the study to go on to the second phase, which is meant to test and 600 healthy volunteers and to adjust the dose.

“We are also investing to increase the capacity of manufacturing, and to maximize the number of doses that we can make to help protect as many people as possible against the SARS-CoV-2,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Modern times.