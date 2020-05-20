Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, they are going to quarantine together, ” says the magazine

According to the journal of the australian “New Idea” Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt they are back together again. The publication says that the two of you are going to quarantine together in the mansion of actress in the hills of Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

To improve it, the magazine says that Jen and Brad want to switch alliances, and most recently, the actress was proving itself to be the bridal dress at a trendy boutique in LA. According to the “New Idea” Aniston and Pitt do you plan to go up to the altar and again at the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere, this time in France, and more precisely, in a civil ceremony, which would be the setting for the Chateau Miraval, which they purchased when she was married to Angelina Jolie. But the multi-Covid-19 and forced them to put off preparations for his second marriage, which now continues without the data set.

The Miraval serves as a profitable and award-winning wine in the French region of Provence. Angelina Jolie and Pitt have decided not to include him in his share of the property, which has partners in the property, each with a share of over 50%.

