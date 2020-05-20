Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry for this wonderful video guide to Windows 95;

At the height of the success of the Friends, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), and Matthew Perry (I) have played a leading role in a production of the least popular, but that has gone down in history of technology. The duo starred in a video guide to Windows 95, with plenty of space for the references to the show, of course.

According to the left. Youtube-The Arcade Revolutionwho brought the video to the tutorial, it would be on sale at the stores of electronics throughout the ‘ 90s.

He would be deceiving himself who thinks that the production of the peculiar needs of the script. The video shows Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry arriving at the office, Bill Gates and the Gates foundation for an audition to participate in the tutorial.

As the head of Microsoft, it is not, the pair would have to be met by the secretary and other employees of the company, which is to explain the basic mechanics of the operating system.

The guide is a little over an hour long, but do you really have anything better to do during the quarantine?

