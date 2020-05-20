Johnny Depp says he has “new evidence” that it does not beat up his ex-wife, and Amber Heard; learn the details

On the verge of completing a three-year, in the fall of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard still pouring in court. According to TMZ, this week, the actor has handed over documents to the police claiming that they prove his innocence in the case against his ex-wife, who accused him of domestic violence. The tests have been submitted as part of the process of the Wife and against the tabloid, a british The Sun, which is called the actor of the “Amazing Animals” in “espancador of women.”

In 2016, the actress has filed for divorce, accusing her then-husband to have her beaten up following an argument on may 21. The documents include the depositions of the witnesses who claim to have seen the Amber in the building of the bed, without marks, red or purple, in your face, in the days that followed the fight. A witness claims they saw only the marks of violence and the highly publicized at the time of the offence six days later.

According to TMZ, the new evidence of the Wife, there is also a video from the security cameras of the four-day period following the alleged attack, which shows the face of the Amber. According to the lawyer of the actor, the recording does not show the tags at the show. “Of the dozens and dozens of files from the security cameras of the building, achieved, recently, in addition to the various testimonials given in rio in 2016, don’t doubt that She pretended to be the violations that provide the basis for the defamation of The Sun against Mr Depp”said Adam Waldman.

The documents include testimony from a witness who claims to have seen the shattered glass at the apartment at the time, which you will encounter in the prosecution of the actress with that, Johnny threw glass objects for the home during the altercation. According to TMZ, She is still firm in its case against her ex-husband, while his Wife has hinted that she would hurt her on purpose, after discussion, to take the pictures.

On the evidence, and the counsel of his Wife, also mentions the two police officers who responded to a link to the 21st of may, and testified, saying that they have seen the hurt in Amber Heard, and claiming that she said that had never happened to me. The couple has finalized the divorce in January of 2017. A trial of the Wife against The Sun, is scheduled to take place on February 22nd of this year.

