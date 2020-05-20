Johnny Depp would be the evidence that you did not break in, Amber Heard, tells the web site Who

+



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

The international press has reported, at the end of the day on the last Tuesday and Wednesday, and that his Wife has new evidence to prove that he never hit his ex-wife, Amber Heard .

According to the The E!Newsthe actor will use the evidence against the tabloid The Sunthat in mid-2016, released a note stating that the Wife would be beaten, and Amber, while you were still married to each other. The publication has come, however, to criticize J. K. Rowling for allowing the actor to continue in the line of All the Amazing animals and Where they Live.

In addition, in accordance with the motor vehicle, an a-list actor, Adam Waldman, revealed: “Tonight we will hold a non-exhaustive list of evidence that will rebut the allegations in the underlying fraudulent practices, against Mr. Depp.”

Included in the document were references to a few of the tapes from the security cameras, as well as the statements of eye-witnesses, depositions, sworn recently discovered copies of the statements for the end of 2016.

In the process, he makes a reference to an alleged fight between Amber and Johnny, which took place on the 21st of may to the end of 2016. Heard she accused her then-husband throwing a cell phone at her, hitting her in the eye and on the cheek. It is also alleged that on the 21st of April in 2016, and he threw in a free bottle of champagne on the wall, and a glass of wine on it, and on the ground that it would have been broken in the fall.

On the evidence, there are reports claiming that there were no visible injuries to the face of Amber Heard, and at the time of the fight, “there was no broken glass in the apartment at the time”.

A lawsuit against the tabloid

According to the magazine People, Wife is suing the Sun for £ 200 thousand pounds (equivalent to R$ 990 million), in addition to the £ 10.528 (approximately us$ 52 ml) in legal fees, as well as the damages to be assessed by the court.

