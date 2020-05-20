Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith to return for the 2010 singing ” Never Say Never; don 14/12/2019

Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith reunited last night with friends and sang along to the hit ” Never Say Never, was recorded by the duo for the past nine years for the film the Karate Kid, which stars the son of Will Smith, then at the age of 12.

In a video shared on social networks, Bieber starts to sing with a microphone in his hand, and He reaches into the stream, singing his part.

In the session “nostalgia,” it was held during a party organised yesterday by Bieber and his wife, Hailey, in the Los Angeles area. In addition to that of Friends, is it possible to see Kylie Jenner in the background of the video, all in white, making it all.

The moment thrilled the fans and brought the guys on Twitter back in 2010:

It’s the end of 2019 at the latest, Justin Bieber is at the age of 25, and Jaden Smith, 21, both of them are singing ” Never Say Never

No one touches me, I’m very, very sensitive pic.twitter.com/NUXiZksjPD — Jɑque (@sttanbizzle) December 14, 2019

date someone q, you look the same as the jaden smith looks up to justin bieber pic.twitter.com/B6a7QcY03M — (be -) american actress (@bia_sousab) December 14, 2019

I can’t believe that Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith have made to us going back to 2010 pic.twitter.com/yPgRHpUxOI — Julie (@_julianacosta) December 14, 2019

THEY ARE JUST AS WILLING TO KILL ME IN THE HEART

JUSTIN BIEBER AND JADEN SINGING IS ALL I WANT pic.twitter.com/SZqI9ckHyZ — Lavagirl 2.0 (@raabsgp) December 14, 2019

jaden smith and justin bieber singing never say never together yesterday, I almost died — bella (@bella_torloni) December 14, 2019