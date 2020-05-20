Justin Bieber announces tour dates and a single, unheard-of, and then logs back in to the music in the series is up on YouTube | Music

The true passion of the teens, Justin Bieber is opening up about her life in art and personal on a documentary in 10 parts, before returning to a career after nearly three years out of the spotlight.

YouTube has announced that on Tuesday (the 31st), which is the first series of the documentary of the singer, “Justin Bieber: the Seasons”, will be released on the platform, the movies, on the 27th of January.

It will follow the creation of the first album from the canadian four years ago, as well as give fans a glimpse into his private life with his new wife, model Hailey Baldwin, and other members of the family.

The first teasers about the series have already been released, and in one of them, the singer announced her return to the road, with the dates of their upcoming tour starting on may 14. In addition to this, he cites the date of the release of his new single, “Yummi” on the 3rd of January.

Bieber, who rose to fame on the YouTube at the age of 13 and in 2007, he canceled abruptly, his world tour for “Purpose” in the fall of 2017, citing the need for rest.

In the past year, he has published a number of posts on their 124 million followers on Instagram and talking about their battles with depression, drugs, and fame, and by attributing their recovery to the faith and She her passion since childhood.

Earlier this month, Bieber, now at the age of 25, he announced that, by 2020, will launch their first album in four years, and will embark on a north american tour. READ MORE: Roberto Justus announces the pregnancy of his wife, Ana Paula Siebert

“Maybe, watching, this, people, means that you will have a glimpse into the world of it,” said She, in a trailer for the series from all over the world.

Bieber said that the partnership with the YouTube video gave you the feeling of a return to the origins.

“When I was starting out, the YouTube video has given me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences, and moments with my fans,” he said in a statement.

