Justin Bieber has done the make-up of Hailey,, and the result was a professional

–

It seems that the Justin bieber and Hailey Bieber they are always looking for new ways to spend their time in the middle of the social that is caused by the new coronaviruses. And the more activity the couple has been get in touch at the time of the make-up, with the singer taking on the role of a make-up artist doing the make the basic on the model in use in the day-to-day.

Justin Bieber maquiou Hailey, and the results surprised us Justin Bieber maquiou Hailey, and the results surprised us

Even though he says that, “I had no idea where to start,” Justin did an excellent job on the steps. Hailey was leading her husband, and providing instruction on how to use the product. The singer also warned his wife saying he “didn’t want to make it look like a ” clown”.

The make-up is made for he relied on foundation, concealer, contour, bronzer, translucent powder, eye shadow, mascara for eyelashes, illuminator, lipstick and lip gloss. Is the Look complete, right?

In spite of some problems in the application of the mask to the lashes (those who have never done some of the objects of the accident, isn’t it? Lol!), Justin seemed to be very comfortable with the product. Maybe all the countless hours being made up before the shows, and other events have helped you understand a little bit about putting on makeup.

Justin Bieber maquiou Hailey, and the results surprised us Justin Bieber maquiou Hailey, and the results surprised us

At the end of the production, and Hailey was so impressed with the results, and joked that her husband would turn professional in the world of make-up. Check out the full video:



