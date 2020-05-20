Justin Bieber playing air hockey and much, much more in the image of the week

Justin Bieber is a big fan of ice hockey, and even practiced the sport when I was younger. This week, the star posed up with his favourite team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and even reminded us a little of your time on the ice with friends from his childhood. Bieber took his younger brother, Jaxon, 10 years in the game as well as took a photograph with three of the stars of the team: Mitch Marner, Tyson Barrie, and Auston Matthews.

Check it out:

Justin Bieber at the Toronto Maple Leafs

Selena Gomez signing for 6 mil inserts off their new album, “Rare,” which debuts on January 10th

Anitta featured on the cover of the Italian magazine, L’officiel

Demi Lovato doing a new tattoo on his back. The singer has designed an angel to symbolize her recovery from an overdose

The Weeknd going in the late afternoon of Christmas, and seeing the game of the Lakers vs the Clippers in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, combined with his pajamas on Christmas morning

Anitta at their emotional peak with Mariah Carey

All of the members of RBD, in an historic meeting, after the 11 years of the end of the group

Chris Martin, from Coldplay’s upcoming album, catching a ride on a ski lift in Aspen in the us

Coldplay (Photo: photo: photo: Photo: THE IMAGE DIRECT)

Sia is taking advantage of the holiday season with the family O

Katy Perry is on the cover of the new issue of Vogue India