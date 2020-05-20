Justin Bieber playing air hockey and much, much more in the image of the week

See also: Jennifer Lopez is enjoying the Christmas season-romantic, with Alex Rodriguez, Anitta showing the cover of the Italian magazine, L’officiel, Demi Lovato doing a new tattoo, Katy-Perry-on-cover-of-Vogue india, photo of the meeting of the previous seasons, and so much more!
Justin Bieber at the Toronto Maple Leafs
Selena Gomez signing for 6 mil inserts off their new album, “Rare,” which debuts on January 10th
Anitta featured on the cover of the Italian magazine, L’officiel
Demi Lovato doing a new tattoo on his back. The singer has designed an angel to symbolize her recovery from an overdose
The Weeknd going in the late afternoon of Christmas, and seeing the game of the Lakers vs the Clippers in Los Angeles
Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, combined with his pajamas on Christmas morning
Anitta at their emotional peak with Mariah Carey
All of the members of RBD, in an historic meeting, after the 11 years of the end of the group
Chris Martin, from Coldplay’s upcoming album, catching a ride on a ski lift in Aspen in the us
Sia is taking advantage of the holiday season with the family O
Katy Perry is on the cover of the new issue of Vogue India