Justin Bieber shares a tweet, that is mysterious, and fans alike have speculated the reason – 11/12/2019

Justin Bieber has shared the mysterious message on the social networks, with the number “2020,” and immediately the fans of the canadian singer began to speculate as to why.

“The prince of pop is going to be coming back to save the music industry,” wrote one, summing up the feelings of many others.

On a live you made in October on Instagram, Justin Bieber has announced that it will very soon do a new song and an album. In the video, the canadian appears to be walking there, in the kitchen of his house talking to his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

“I’m releasing an album this year!!!”, he said of Bieber’s accomplishment, as Hailey says, … This year it is the year 2020?”. Then the singer asks, “Should I be putting out an album this year?” “The launch of the album and the single” in 2019, or will result in, and the launch of the project will be in 2020? Or should I do it?”, reflect Bieber’s.

Hailey, it interferes with, and has already delivery, too: “Honey, you’re doing it this year.” “You just want to share? The album by the end of the year, and the new song is as follows.”, he asked Hailey and Justin’s only reply is, “soon”.