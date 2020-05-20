Kendall Jenner reveals what the ex-boyfriend of her sisters is her favorite

Being the sister of four of the top socialites in north america it means to have so many brothers-in-law. It is in the case of a Kendall Jennerthat in spite of being very discreet in regards to their relationships, you can’t say the same about their sisters Kylie, Kim, Klhoé and Kourtney.

A few of the novels, the clan of Kardashian-Jenner didn’t end up very well, as is the case for Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompsonthat came to an end after playing for the basketball players became public. There is also the case for Kylie Jenner, and Tygathat ended in the fall of 2017 alleged debt from the rapper.

Here’s what Kendall Jenner for participation in the program Jimmy Fallonit is asked in jest, and you need to answer the following question: “What is the ex-boyfriend of her sisters is your favorite?”

In the model, he did not hesitate to answer: “Scott Disick”. The ex-husband of Kourtney Kardashian was the chosen one, the one who is not a big surprise, given that Scott still attends many of the events in the family, and it is very close to Khloé. Kourtney and Scott have three children together, and were completed in the year 2015.

