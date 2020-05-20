Kendall Jenner wears mini-bag, that promises to make it mandatory this year

The model Kendall Jenner this is the new image for the ad campaign in spring/summer 2020-brand Longchampthis season bet on the new proportions and colours, which are reinterpreted in the classic portfolio, Roseau.

And what ever happened to the classic template? Curled up, taking a mini-format, which has become a requirement. On the other hand, the catches increased in all of the models, creating a contrast to the contemporary, between the lines clean and to-the-touch ‘subversive’ of the trailer.

The mail-in version of the mini bag is on sale for 280 euro on the web site of the brand, and it is available in four different colors, and can be used with or without a handle.

Kendall’s dress with the red leather and the wallet Roseau the small bluish-black.

Kendall Jenner dress with a pink crayon, and a flat Roseau black.