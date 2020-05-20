Khloé Kardashian wants everyone to move on after the drama with Tristan and Jordyn

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Khloe Kardashianthat proved to be of no use to Photoshop your pictures, it is decided to close a chapter of your life. In an interview with the Ryan Secreast this Friday, the 6th, Khloé he wants everyone to move forward after the scandal, the betrayal of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.
After being asked about how she felt when she Kylie Jenner he asked if Jordyn could get closer with a hand-written letter, she said: “I’m not a person that holds a grudge. If I did that, only it would affect me, and I am, genuinely, I don’t even… this chapter is closed for me.”he said.
“I want all of us to move forward and be happy and a success. I just want it all to be a better person each and every day, it’s just that I’m for real”.
And about requests, I’m sorry, she vented: “I know that everybody makes mistakes. I think that this is how you deal with it, and I think that your apology has to be at the height of his disrespect, otherwise it is not sincere”mom said True To Thompson’s.
The star has said that it considers itself to be a forgiving person, and sometimes you may experience personal problems with a little bit of fun.
“We are all human beings and we’re all finding out that the way of life and the things that happen and people make mistakes, and as long as it does not define who they are, as long as they don’t let them on the set, and they’re trying to evolve and become a better person, and we’re all going to survive. We all know about that”, she told herself.
“The things that have to happen for me to become a better person for it as well, and if you can’t laugh about it, what the hell am I going to do? Sit down and cry? I’ve got to find grace in something,”she said to Seacrest. “I don’t think these things are funny all the time, but you have to laugh and move on with your life and know that everything will be okay, no matter what’s going on with you”.
In an interview with Teen Vogue last month, Jordyn said that she is “finding my self-worth”.
“At the age of 21, that is, in the beginning, even though I feel so oldshe said to the magazine. “This is the moment when you find out who you are and don’t let anyone else define you.”.
