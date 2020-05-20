Khloé Kardashian wants everyone to move on after the drama with Tristan and Jordyn

Khloe Kardashianthat proved to be of no use to Photoshop your pictures, it is decided to close a chapter of your life. In an interview with the Ryan Secreast this Friday, the 6th, Khloé he wants everyone to move forward after the scandal, the betrayal of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

After being asked about how she felt when she Kylie Jenner he asked if Jordyn could get closer with a hand-written letter, she said: “I’m not a person that holds a grudge. If I did that, only it would affect me, and I am, genuinely, I don’t even… this chapter is closed for me.”he said.

“I want all of us to move forward and be happy and a success. I just want it all to be a better person each and every day, it’s just that I’m for real”.

And about requests, I’m sorry, she vented: “I know that everybody makes mistakes. I think that this is how you deal with it, and I think that your apology has to be at the height of his disrespect, otherwise it is not sincere”mom said True To Thompson’s.