Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner make you laugh to the audience of the Emmy awards. And they weren’t trying to tell a joke

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner the two stars were on stage at the primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, June 22nd. And they have drawn attention by reason of something embarrassing. In one part of the speech, which provoked laughter in the audience. And no, there was no any of the in-joke being prepared. What’s the matter?

The stars of the reality tv show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has made no mention of this program. And the description made it seem does not correspond to the idea that the rest of the gifts from the show’s format.

“Our family knows first-hand how good a tv it is made for real people who just want to be themselves, and give to tell their stories without the filter and without an argument”, I said to Kim.

Soon they began to hear the giggles and roars of laughter among the audience. The faces of Kim and Kendall have left to see that they were not at all tickled with this response.

