Kim Kardashian used shoes to be controversial, that looks like a Crocs, created by Kanye West

The model-turned-running joke on the Internet as soon as it was released

Dec 12, 2019, 12h20 – Posted on dec 12, 2019, 11: 20

(Instagram/Playback)

It is not uncommon to see a Kim Kardashian by using parts of the mark Kanye Westthe Yeezys. However, this week, the manager surprised us by investing in the footwear, a controversial move that will be launched by the brand for their next collection, a shoes with rubber-full movie it has a tom ~futuristic~ and it reminds me a bit of the Crocsanother footwear is highly controversial.

Kim chose a white version of the sneaker, we also completed the production with his silver-and-brown coat, with a detail of the collar and on the sleeves. The shoes diferentão it should hit the stores by 2020, with a value of US$ 75 (about £ 310).

When we showed up for the first time, at the end of the running shoes has generated a huge uproar on the Internet. Check out the reactions from netizens on Twitter.

What do you think of the model? It would use?


Kanye WestKim KardashianPolêmica FashionSapatostênis



