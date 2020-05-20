Kim Kardashian was attacked by followers after asking a question about a quarantine

Kim Kardashian was attacked by several followers on your Twitter account after you ask a question over the years. The socialite asked the fans what was the thing you preferred at the moment of isolation, something that was seen as insensitive on the part of some of the internet users.

“What’s your favorite thing from the quarantine? Mine is to be with my baby 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said to the woman, the He The West on that date.

The critics were not slow in coming;

“Kim, there’s people dying,” said one of the comments. “There is nothing in the quarantine, we are living through such a tragedy,” said another follower. “Really? The favorite thing of the quarantine?”, I said even more.

Kim did not respond to any of your comments.

Read more: Kim Kardashian makes a ‘break’ from the kids. He The West has led away from