Kim Kardashian will be releasing a documentary about the prison system in the U.S.

Socialite Kim Kardashian has announced that, at the end of the week, which is producing a documentary on the reform of the penitentiary system in the United States. On Twitter, the manager has confirmed that the release date of the film is going to be done on the canal, and Oxygen, part of NBCUniversal.

“We shot it in a documentary I’m working on, it will be released into the Oxygen, and I hope that you will learn about the justice system, as I have learned”, tweeted.

“We filmed the documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system and the way I have. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019 Last week, I was so moved by Dr. Marc Howard, who was a Georgetown professor who teaches a course on the inside of the DC-system of a down, where men & women can get Georgetown university for college credit. I met so many amazing people that you can’t wait to share their stories with you. pic.twitter.com/xxmnIPFy7j — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 27, 2019

“In the past week I have been so touched by Dr. Marc Howard, a professor at Georgetown who teaches a course on the inside of a prison, DC, where both men and women can get the credit at the (faculty of) Georgetown. I have met so many amazing people who can’t wait to share their stories with you,” he wrote in another post.

The star of the reality tv show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has started to study recently, Entitled, and has followed the footsteps of his father, attorney Robert Kardashian, who became famous for working on the case of former player O. J. Simpson.

A a survey carried out by the web site TMZ in may, he showed that Kim has helped 17 of the prisoners to secure the freedom of. They all met in prison without the possibility of parole for drug offenses. The business has already he visited with the president, Donald Trump to talk about “prison reform” and you also managed to get a stopped 63-year-old had it, the life in prison reversed.