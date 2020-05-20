KUWTK: After a physical altercation, intense, and Kim Kardashian had cleaned the blood from the scratches, and Kourtney says: “I don’t want to be as close to your back fat”; watch it!

It is a fire in the playground of the Kardashians-Jenner! On Wednesday (the 1st), the preview of the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” was shown in the course of the physical altercation between Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. Very distraught, his older sister demands to submit to this kind of thing on reality tv, while Kim cleaned up his wounds, and bleeding.

“Do you think I want to get into that environment in a negative with you every single day?”complained Kourtney, with emotion in her voice. Khloé was left confused at the reason of the fight, until she explained that it was a matter of her attitude, and her. “If I didn’t see you at the shoot, you are completely fine if you’re not in that environmentcontinued the proud owner of Poosh.

With all the complaints in public, he suggested that with the sister just to stop the recording process. “Well, then, the truth is, you ought to go out!”, because of the business. “I don’t want to be as close to your back fat, okay?”shot Kourt, even more angry. “So it is!”again the wife of Kanye West, while Khloé cried out: “Oh my God, what is wrong with you.”.

In her interview, Kourtney explained that the reason for the altercation was so intense. “I don’t understand why there is all this judgment about the way in which we want to live our lives. We were supposed to be supported by each and every one of us wants to do, and that’s just not a positive environment in which I want to be on it every day, when you feel that you are just as critical to me.”, vented.

The mother, Penelope, Reign, and Mason Disick, regretted the situation and acknowledged his tendency to get out of the reality of the family. “Every day I show up, I type in what I am choosing to be in that environment. And I think I’ve just hit the point where I can no longer tolerate it”completed Kourt. Khloé, in turn, was followed by lost in the fight. “Why would you be so angry like that? I can’t understand it. It is crazy to me.”she said to Kim and Kendall Jenner.

“I don’t think that Kim and I are doing surprising things about how things have gotten so intense so fast. We don’t really know where all this is coming from”said Koko. “We know that there was some friction recently, but I don’t think any of us knew that it was not so bad and the heavyhe said. Behind-the-scenes of the recording, Kim has appeared, wiping his scratches after a collision with her sister. What a horror…

Watch:

This is a family that is shaken in the same, wasn’t it? We are left with the following “keeping up”, and that’s all it will take!