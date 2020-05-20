Kylie Jenner gives the bag to include$ 32 billion for the sisters in Mother’s Day – Who is the

+



Kylie Jenner forward to the sisters on Mother’s Day (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Kylie Jenner has spared no expense to give gifts to their sisters, Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian on Mother’s Day. The entrepreneur, 22-year-old, he gave each one a bag of crystals, created by Judith Leiber, valued at 5.5 billion dollars, which is about 32-thousand dollars in the quotation of this Monday (the 11th).

“I love you, my sister,” wrote Khloé on Instagram. Mr. Kim received a grant in a black version. “Is It Kylie? On Mother’s Day? It’s very beautiful” said the manager. The purse really has a chain strap, removable with a zip opening and leather trim.

The grants given out by Kylie Jenner (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

