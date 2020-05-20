Lady Gaga releases new video for ‘Stupid Love,’ featuring the stars from ‘Drag Race’ – 20/05/2020

Lady Gaga has released yesterday a video of his latest single ‘Stupid Love’, this time in the presence of the two stars are for winning the reality tv show RuPaul”s Drag Race, Alaska-All Starts 2), and Aquaria (season 11).

This is the third video made by the singer to promote the first song released from their upcoming album “Chromatica” — to be released the next day, the 29th, after it was postponed on account of the coronavirus.

The novelty this time is that Her music has challenged some of the content creators to come up with a make-up for the video. This is, of course, using the new palette of shades inspired by the “Chromatica”, and that has just been released by his / her line of make-up from Haus Laboratories.

Check out the results:

A new palette of eyeshadows, super colorful, is no longer available for purchase, as well as the briefs and jockstraps posted by Gaga to promote the.

With the upcoming release of Lady Gaga’s “Rain On Me”, the song is made, in partnership with singer Ariana Grande, who is due for release on Friday (the 22nd).

As a new song comes out, check out the original clip for “Stupid Love,” which will be available from the 28th of February: