Marvel has announced Natalie Portman and Angelina Jolie as a super-heroine

At Comic-Con, the studio revealed the schedule for future releases

Facebook WhatsApp Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest E-mail

The Marvel universe has become one of the topics most talked-about, worldwide, on the social networks during the night of Saturday, the 20th, thanks to a panel set up by the studio during Comic-Con 2019, in San Diego, California. In the event, the studio released a schedule of upcoming postings to the Stage 4, the production of which began after the release of the Avengers – Ultimate.

In addition to a premiere date, the cast, and a script for more than 10 films and tv shows that you want to release it until 2022, ” Kevin Feige, president of Marvel comics has announced that Avengers – Ultimate has surpassed Avatar as the highest grossing in the history of cinema. Even though you have not quoted numbers are accurate, a film by James Cameron, earned US$ 2,788 billion at the box office as the film’s, Marvel comics had already reached the mark of US$ 2,780 a bi this past Monday (the 15th).

Purchased by Disney in 2009, a couple of series announced by Marvel to be produced directly for Disney,+, streaming from the studio of Mickey, which is set to debut in November of this year.

Below, check out the main titles and in the information published by Marvel comics, at Comic-Con, 2019 at the latest:

Natalie Portman will be the new Thor

Although it does not have to appear in Thor: Ragnarok, Natalie Portman will be returning to the franchise in ” Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the series, such as Jane Foster, under the direction of Taika Waititi. In the movie, a scientist, takes up the hammer of Thor, and the name of the Goddess of Thunder, and became the super-heroine of the holder of the story.

Plus It’s Chris Hemsworth, who played the hero in the original, it has also been confirmed in the cast of the production, as well as Tessa Thompson), who returns to the role of a Valkyrie. It is, by the way, this will be the first heroine to openly LGBTQ in the Marvel comics universe. “As king of Asgard, and she needs to find a queen,” the actress said at the event. The release date for the film is scheduled for a November 5, 2021.

Mahershala Ali, it will be Blade, the vampire hunter

The first film in the Series has been released in theaters yet, in 1998, with Wesley Snipes in the role of a hunter of vampires, and futuristic. Now, Mahershala Ali takes on the character in the universe of Marvel comics, which has not yet announced a premiere date for the title, or all the other names that are involved in the cast and crew.

Angelina Jolie makes her debut as a super-heroine

In talks with Marvel since late last year, Angelina Jolie has officially announced its entry into the world of the studio, through film, to The Eternal, which is expected to debut to the 6th of November, in the year 2020. It will give you the life of the Thena, a hybrid from a super-heroine, the goddess of humanity and justice. “I am very excited to be here. I’m going to be working in 10 times more,” the actress said at the event.

In addition to Angelina, The Eternal, also will be in the cast, Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), as is Ikaris; Salma Hayek as the leader of Ajak; Kumail Najiani as Kingo; Lauren Ridlogg as Makkari; Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos; Leah McHugh as Sprite; and Don Lee, such as the epic of Gilgamesh.

Scarlett Johansson will film a solo Black Widow

For more than ten years after taking on the role of Black Widow in the Marvel universe, Scarlett Johansson, finally will have a movie that focuses on the history of the character. Already at the stage of shooting, the film also features Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour (Stranger Things), and Florence Pugh in the list, and it will be the first release of the titles announced, which is expected to debut for the 1st of may, in the year 2020. The screenplay, from the Jack Schaeffer will be focused on the formation of character, as a spy, and in the direction from Cate Shortland.

Loki and Wanda will win the series

One of his most beautiful darlings in the Marvel comics, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has its own series on the streaming service, Disney+, which is expected to debut in the spring of 2021. The story will be included in the brother of Thor in his career, after the end of the Upcoming Deadline and it will take between six and eight episodes.

In the winter of 2020, it will be time for a story focused on the characters of the Soldier Invernal (Sebastian Stan) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie), the characters that have appeared before in Captain America. With six episodes of the series will be directed by Kari Skogland (The Handmaids Tale).

The Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) will also have their own series, WandaVision, with a premiere scheduled for the spring of 2021. In the story, there are a few intersections in the order of a Doctor, a Stranger, and, with Monica Rambeu (Captain Marvel) in the adult version, played by Teyonah Parris.

The cast of the original back to the series about the parallel dimensions

One of the most ambitious projects Marvel has presented in the panel, it was a series of ” What If…, another unique feature of the streaming service with Disney. The idea is to show how some of the super-heroes have completely different lives in parallel dimensions.

The cast of characters, some of the names that are already familiar to fans, such as Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger), Josh Brolin (Thanos), and Mark ruffalo’s hairstyles (the Hulk) and Tom Hiddleston, in addition to Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Jeremy Renner (Hawk Archer), Paul Rudd (Man-Ant) and Michael Douglas (Hank Pym).

Doctor Strange # 2: the first film in the Marvel

Named after Doctor Strange’s-in-the-Style-of-Madness, the sequel to Doctor Strange, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is being billed as the first horror film in the Marvel comics universe. According to the director, Scott Derrickson, the film will explore the tone of “gothic” and “horror” comics, as well as having a membership to the Scarlet Witch. The filming will begin in 2020, and the premiere is on the 7th of may, 2021.

After announcing the official schedule of releases for the next couple of years, ” Kevin Feige also confirmed that the other sequences for the Comic-Con. in Addition to reviving the franchise, the Fantastic four, he announced four new films for Black Panther, Captain Marvel and the Guardians of the Galaxy. (Retrieved Content)