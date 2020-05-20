Niall Horan clarifies rumours of a romance with Selena Gomez

Niall Horan want you to know one thing, it is a good single!
When you talk to the folks on the podcast, the australian Brekkie Crewthe singer spoke about if you are dating, and explained the rumor of romance with a Selena Gomez.
“I’ve got a girlfriend?” No, I don’t haveso, ” he said. “I am a bachelor. Well, well, well-single“.
In October, Niall and Selena have raised the rumors of a romance when they were spotted having dinner with a few friends. After it has to be seen as supporting the arm on the shoulder of it, many users have begun to think that they could be together. Later that week, Selena’s asked his followers on social media to listen to the new single from the orb.
At the time, a source close to both said that nothing was going on between them. “Selena and Niall are not dating and are going out as friendsit, ” said the source The E! News. “They have always been good friends and kept in contact“.
This is not the first time that the couple has raised rumours of a relationship. In 2015, when they were at a birthday party for 35 years Jenna Dewanthe two have been spotted in the atmosphere of the novel.
“Selena and Niall were out together and were spotted kissing each otherit, ” said a source exclusively to the The E! News at the time. “They’ve been seen kissing each other for a number of people. Selena seemed to be enjoying. And At the still more“. However, they are only friends right now.
During his interview with the Brekkie Crew, Niall was asked whether the public’s interest in his love life was hard to deal with, especially when he just wants to hang out with my friends.
“It doesn’t matter if I’m seeing someone else, she is just my friend.” I’ve seen it through the eyes of the mediaso, ” he said. “So, it doesn’t make much of a difference. This is the most annoying part. You can’t be a friend of the female sex!“.
While on the topic of “relationships“, Niall admitted that his music has become a top priority. “I’m focused on the job at the momentso, ” he said. “But it’s not like you have to be looking out for you. When it comes to you, you’ll feel it“.
And even though Niall and Selena are not dating, they might be cast in a musical partnership. The source added: “Of the two, relying too heavily on the career of one of the other, and have already talked about collaborating before,“. Ever want to!