Niall Horan clarifies rumours of a romance with Selena Gomez

Niall Horan want you to know one thing, it is a good single!

When you talk to the folks on the podcast, the australian Brekkie Crewthe singer spoke about if you are dating, and explained the rumor of romance with a Selena Gomez.

“I’ve got a girlfriend?” No, I don’t haveso, ” he said. “I am a bachelor. Well, well, well-single“.

In October, Niall and Selena have raised the rumors of a romance when they were spotted having dinner with a few friends. After it has to be seen as supporting the arm on the shoulder of it, many users have begun to think that they could be together. Later that week, Selena’s asked his followers on social media to listen to the new single from the orb.

At the time, a source close to both said that nothing was going on between them. “Selena and Niall are not dating and are going out as friendsit, ” said the source The E! News. “They have always been good friends and kept in contact“.