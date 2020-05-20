Obsessive crush on! Mick Jagger walked for a couple of years ago of Angelina Jolie, and has achieved the International





For the very first time that, Mick Jagger saw him, Angelina Jolie was at the recording of the music video for ‘Anybody Seen My Baby in 1997. The passion was immediate, and the player no longer was able to get the actress on the head.

The story is revealed in the ‘Mick: The Wild Life and Mad Genius of Jagger’, a biography written by Christopher Anderson. According to the writer, the lead singer of the Rolling Stones, he began to call insistently for Angelina. I had a real obsession.

it counted with the support of a very special mother’s own, the actress Marcheline Bertrand. “

“said a friend of the actress, the author of the book.

It is told that the musician had often cried in the ear of the Angelina Jolie, who, at the time, she was married to Johnny Lee Miller. He was married to Jerry Hallbut that didn’t stop him from trying his luck. Two years later, in 1999, ” the song was separated from Jerry Hall, and offered a few non-six thousand euros), the Angelina. “It scares me a little. I like it“said on the show. Angelina Jolie is on the verge of collapse, because they are so thin At that time she was already a single, and he eventually gave in. The two stars have been in a passion, understated, but very intense.





