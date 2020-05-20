Oscar 2018: Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, and Annabella Sciorr speak out against harassment

In addition to lots of sparkle, the glamour, and the costumes were so incredible, in the Oscar-2018 has also dedicated time to protest Time’s Up”, a movement of artists that is created to combat their sexual crimes. After you accuse Harvey Weinstein of the abuse, the actress Ashley Judd Annabella Sciorra, and Salma Hayek presented a video about the representation of women, blacks, and immigrants in the world. “The changes that we are witnessing today, are to lead in new and powerful voices are different, our voices are joined in one cry, that said, it is enough. We will work together to ensure that the next 90 years ago, are the endless possibilities for equality, diversity, inclusion, and intersectionality. That’s what this year has promised us,” said Judd.

Actresses take center stage on the red carpet

To attend the awards ceremony, Salma emerged to dazzle on the red carpet, where they showed off all the white hair in a bun, low, to the contrary, the actress Zendaya, who chose a hair style, polished. The 51-year-old, the company’s mexican and has the look of a designer brand such as Gucci and is covered by sequins, and jewels of Harry Winston. Ashley Judd wore a dress and a clutch Badgley Mischka, diamond-Bvlgari ring custom-Time-s-Up-of-Zameer Kassan. Already in Annabella, we have opted for a little black dress with embroidery at the waist.

Emma Stone and invest in a casual look

Emma Stone also surprised at the choice of the modelito: a blazer, burgundy, with a pink sash at the waist, and pants of navy blue with the signature Louis Vuitton. The other detail that caught our attention in the visual work of the artist was the make-up with a shade of pink, which is almost joined to the cheeks. In an interview with the Purepeople, Ale, Crema, hairstylist, and make-up artist in the salon, Lima, Lash, São Paulo state, adopted the make-to the show. “To make the eyes, attended with a mix of shades of shades of pink which made the production of fine modern and laid-back. For this to smudge color on the eye, which makes an effect of red with the lipstick-nude peach in the eyes, it is a trend that is already taking place for some time to come. In addition to this, the skin is next to nothing, with a blush, on the evidence, that leaves you looking quite natural, the kind made at home, which blends well with your casual outfit, chosen by her,” he said.

(For Patricia’s Day)