Performance-technology-for-Katy-Perry-on-American-Idol-is-acclaimed by the critics • ADTV

On the evening of the last Sunday (the 17th) Katy Perry he made his debut performance in his new song, “Daisies” at the end of the program American Idolof which she is a member of the jury. Because of the Covid-19 members present the program in their homes, and the first performance of a new song, I had to be re-thought.

The singer has invested high in the equipment of the virtual reality and augmented reality, the images recorded on the inside of a barn with it from behind a sheet of glass to protect your health and the health of her baby, she is pregnant for 8 months.

The result is simply beautiful, I sang in the interior of the church, it was in between the walls and floated up into the clouds, in the midst of many, all of this has been done by computer graphics, and a great interpretation of the day. I once again proved to be a great performer, a true artist who broke new ground at the time of thinking about it, and produced a trend which is set to be used from now on.

All the major media outlets were full of praise for the performance by Katy Perry, here’s the effect:

Singles – “Katy Perry made the opening of ‘Daisies’ in a live environment is phenomenal, digitally enhanced.”

HuffPost – “Katy Perry offered a performance to the more impressive since the Lockdown.”

Metro UK – “Katy Perry impresses with performance in mind for ‘Daisies’.”

The Insider – “Performing ‘Daisies’ for the first time Katy Perry used a new technology to be able to create scenarios of the surreal.”

Entertainment Tonight – ‘We will never, ever truly get over this amazing performance of Katy Perry’s’ about ‘Daisies’.”

The video of the performance has been posted on the channel, the video already has over 1 million views, as well as having input into the ranking of videos in YouTube, Brazil.

See the following: