Ps West-do 1 aninho and to win the affection of a mother

Ps-West completed its first aninho-of-life-this Sunday (10th) and mom’s famous, Kim Kardashian has paid tribute to his young son on his Instagram.

Kim has shared a clip from a black-and-white of the Psalm and the baby, and the photo has already had more than 10 million of ‘likes’.

My baby is 1 year today!!!!!!! Psalmy, you complete our family. You do that, everything is perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy birthday to you, Ps,” he wrote.

A few months after the birth of the Ps, Kim has admitted that she felt that her son – who she has been awarded by means of a surrogate motherhood – has brought a new state of ‘zen’ to your home.

Kim is also the mother of the North, six years ago, the Saint, out of the four, and Chicago, with her husband, Kanye west.

Recently, when talking about the prospect of having more children of her own, she said, “I’m so busy doing so many other things that I want to be sure that each and every child will get a lot of attention (…) I think that four is the magic number that is perfect for me.”





With the outbreak of the global coronavirus which made Kim Kardashian’s annul his plans to become a mother again.

The socialite and entrepreneur, was getting ready to have another child through surrogacy pregnancy is, however, a crisis in health care, which takes several months and has made the wife of Kanye West for the rapper to reconsider his plans.

“They think that it is not the time. The 2020 started out weird, and the best thing is to take it very calm at this time,” said a source, according to the magazine OK!.

Kim and Kanye have already had four children. The North and the Saint, were born in two pregnancies of her, but in Chicago, this Psalm came into the world through a mother substitute.

According to the publication, Kanye west wants to have at least seven children, even though Kim Kardashian has confessed recently that he considers the four to be enough.

