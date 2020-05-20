Scarlett Johansson was almost not a Black Widow

A key member of the USING as of 2010, and is about to star in the first film, ” land of the The Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson he Vanity Fair as such, for a very little while, he was not out of the Iron man 2. According to the actress, she wanted to work in the Marvel Studios since I saw the first movie from the production company The man in the Ironlaunched in the year 2008.

“I just loved it. I had never seen anything like it” said Johansson. “It’s not that I was particularly a fan of super heroes or something, but it seemed to me to be so ground-breaking”. Eventually, she managed to get a meeting with the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feigeand Jon Favreauthe director of the first two films in the The man in the Ironto talk about the role of Natasha Romanoff.

The role, initially, was not to the Ap. At that time, the studio has chosen to Emily Bluntrecently films such as The Devil Wears Prada and The Young Queen Victoria. “I remember receiving the link, and it was such a disappointment” said Johansson, who had a second chance at life when a Blunt, due to contractual obligations with the Foxto stop the movie from Marvel comics, so if you know how to shoot The Trips of Gulliver’s travels.

“I don’t keep a grudge, I superanimada. When I met with Jon, we made a joke that he doesn’t have me scheduled, but I was excited”.

On their way into Upcoming Deadline, Ap I learned straight from Kevin Feige. “He told me to pay attention to it, as it was the norm to be able to discuss your itinerary [the[deThe Infinite War] and what’s going to happen to you. But I think it was more for me to tell you [sobre a morte de Natasha]” do you remember. “I was really surprised and at the same time, I’m not. We all knew it would be a great loss”.

The actress also commented on the production of the film, the ground of his character, which is due to open in Phase 4 of the Marvel comics, in movie theaters. “I feel that unless we do something deep and profound, there would be no reason to do so” he stated, saying that he did not intend to shoot, nor in a history of the origin, nor is it a spy movie.

“[Viúva Negra] he speaks on a range of topics are difficult for you. It deals with a lot of trauma and pain. I expect this film to empower them with the other people, because I can see Natasha as a person, empowering, and inspiring in many ways” he told Ap, claiming that the film also deals with the frustration, self-doubt, and the doubt in profound ways.

In the film land of the The Black Widow it will be released on the 1st of may, in the year 2020. The direction of the Cate Shortland includes Rachel Weisz (Your Favorite), Florence Pugh (Midsommar), O. T. Fagbenle (Handmaid”s Taleand David Harbour (Stranger Things) in the cast.