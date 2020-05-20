Selena Gomez: ‘I Want to let the immigrant know what we’re fighting for them – 08/04/2020

In an article published in Vogue in Arabia, the lead singer Selena Gomez, has explained why it needs to be a voice for those who don’t have it. Named as the “Logged on as: and the love will heal the world.” (“is Connected: Love Will Heal the World,” or, in English, the article is written by Selena’s tells of deception in the singer and the immigration to the United States, talks about how she feels being the daughter of immigrants, and stressed the need for us to do the best I can to help others. “I hope you are still able to offer the american dream, and you are still able to offer them a better life.”

Selena was the executive producer of the documentary series “Real is not documented” (“Living Undocumented” in English), which was launched in October 2019 at the latest in the Series. The series has six episodes, and follows the lives of eight immigrants living in the U.S., and against the immigration policies of the country.

“Through this documentary, I learned that the people that are truly awe-inspiring,” said Selena. The singer also added: “These families have a lot of stuff going on in their lives, but still find the strength to continue on.”

In the article, Selena was born in Texas, he said, that if you identify as a woman, the mexican-american war. “[Estou] incredibly proud of the two of them. My family chose to leave for Mexico to pursue the american dream.”

The singer also commented on in their text that the US was built on immigration. For the Better, the way a country deals with immigration, it is able to show a level of compassion and empathy that he has. “The one thing that I have seen is that the immigration in addition to the policy and political debate; it’s a matter of my mind.

Selena ended the article by saying that I think the immigrants and refugees to know that there are people fighting for them.” “There are people who will listen to them and to others that you are ready to deal with the changes.”