Selena Gomez, Silva, and the Mercury in the releases of the week #24

January is full of new releases. The artists take advantage of the beginning of the year to start promoting the new work. Thus, the list of Fun for this week are very diverse. Electronic, reggaeton, sertanejo, axé, pop, and rock are among the genres with news and features. Get the duet between Silva and the brazilian Female singers, with the release of the album of Selena Gomez after a five-year hiatus, the return of Tropkillaz’s origins and a lot of artist and to be found in the shows-recorded at the end of 2019 at the latest. Check out the list and update the play list.