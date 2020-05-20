10/01/2020 – For The Writing

Selena Gomez has released her new album last Friday (3/1), and, in an interview with the program “Apple’s Beats “1”she talked about the music, the partnerships and the inspiration of the “Rare”.

The singer said he has felt very comfortable working closely with the partners Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick and who has been involved in all phases of the work, from the compositions to the final day of production.

‘In the last day, we were still writing the songs … like the one that you personally think it is one of the best,” she said, without specifying what the track is going to be. But you dropped a hint suggesting that it would be the next single, after “No You to Love Me” and Look at Her Now.

Selena also told me that the hook of the The “People You Know” (“People go from the people you know to people you don? t, she was a friend, and Julia, Michaels was, in and of itself to write, “No You to Love Me”. “This song came about when I returned home from a tour,” he said. “It was on valentine’s day, which we have written. And I think that it is probably one of my favorites. And it was also the first time I have seen it Better after you have a good time without us. There we were, all together again, and it’s doing it again,” explained Julie.

The singer said that he had just returned home from a treatment center for a mental health where he spent a season with the paw to heal yourself from depression, panic attacks, and anxiety, when it was made. "When I first walked in, there was only a piano and a chorus, and a little bit of the first verse. And I'll tell you that it was also a time when a lot of vulnerable, first because they had to go back, but on the one hand, we were right there, in the light of the day, and usually it does not concern to a subject of such a space as well," he said.