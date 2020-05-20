Shag, the hairstyle that you are going to be successful this summer

In the wild, over the top of the shoulders, and full of layers. It is just the styling trend for the next few months.

For the past 10 years, Jennifer Aniston was Rachel Green, a wife, a rich and pampered that when you leave your fiancé at the altar, she went to live with Monica, a friend from high school. While it may have started out on the “Friends” are very dependent, financially, on the family, and it ends with a young girl that is different, a lot more independent.

In 10 seasons, the hair, the Rachel, was highly praised — even today, just doing a little research on Google to find hundreds of articles devoted to the hairstyles of the Hollywood star.

At one point, Aniston appeared with short hair, above the shoulders, much in the style of the 70’s. The specialists have given you the name of a shag-hair, a trend that is on its way back for a score in the next few months.

This time, however, the hairstyle comes with the upgrade to the new version is more texture and layers, and completely shredded to give it more volume and stay with the aspect of the wild, and is characteristic of the summer season.

While anyone may be able to follow the trend, there are rules to comply with. Those of you who have curly hair, for example, you could use it for longer, so that the hair to gain strength and volume, it does not appear too much of it.

On the contrary, those who have the hair-style is too plain, it must venture into the fringe, in the shape of the mold better to the face. When you wash your hair, choose a modulator to do some of the curl and give it a look of beach waves.

