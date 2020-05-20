Supla is a comparison of his view with that of Justin Bieber

The singer Supla’s used for your profile on Instagram on Monday, the 9th, to join in the fun of the comparisons made between him and Justin Bieber, who took to the social networks since last Sunday, the 8th.

On Twitter, the subject came to be in the trending topics. A photo of bare-chested on the side of the young people on the sporting field, in the hair of the Bieber blonde hair, spiked up, similar to that of brazil.

“A kiss and a cheese, perhaps! A great weekend for all of us… C’mon, kids!”, she wrote of the singer, on this post in that it compares the look for Justin Bieber and his on the album and Supla, in 1989, when he was 23 years of age and older.

Check out the post made by Supla, about your comparison with Justin Bieber: