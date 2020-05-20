Taylor Swift releases a seven song live

It seems like the singer Taylor Swift decided to join the group of the classic Rock bands that have released a variety of live performances for the fans. Yes, she has used her Youtube channel to make this a real gem.

All in all, there were seven beautiful songs released by Taylor

Swift. These songs were taken from a memorable concert, which was recorded in Paris,

at the end of the year. Let’s check out this new “gift vault”?

“The City of a Lover” – Taylor Swift

It was through his channel on Youtube, where the singer Taylor Swift decided to surprise the fans with a nice present called the “City of the Lover.”

For those who don’t know, “the City of a Lover,” it was a gig for her in Paris. The performance was recorded in September of 2019, and was shown this past Sunday, the 17th of may, and on TV in north america.

On Youtube, with “only” seven of the songs from the show have been released, and

the idea behind this gift was to compensate for the fans and for the account of, the cancellation of

the concerts, which take place in the year 2020.

As you will notice, on the track “The Man”, which is released from one of the seven new, already had been brought for her a few months ago (check out the last video listed below). Thus, we can say that the present is a six-time surprises, and an “encore” of great value. Check it out…

In spite of all the new videos to share with only the audio, you can’t say that the records are no longer treasures found throughout the years. Without a doubt, anyone who is a fan of singer Taylor Swift is going to be thankful for and listen to your heart. See you next time.