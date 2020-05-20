Taylor Swift releases new songs from his concert in Paris to listen to

Taylor Swift has released the track, hitherto unpublished, from his concert in Paris, where she presented for the first time, many of the songs of “the Lover,” her most recent album. The show was recorded in September of 2019 at the latest at the L’olympia Theatre in Paris, and took part in the “City of the Lover the Concert”, a special shown on a Monday (the 17th) for the channel ABC.

The Soundtrack consists of eight tracks: “Lover”, “I”, “You Need to Calm Down, “Cornelia Street”, “Death by a Thousand Cuts”, “The Archers”, “But”, and “The Man”, which had been released earlier. You can listen to all the tracks below:

“I was just thinking about how I’d really like to play some of these songs for the first time,” Swift said to fans, adding, “I was just wondering what is the best way to do this would be to play the song on acoustic, just the way I wrote it”.

It started with an “I”, then, from the “Death by a Thousand Cuts”, “The Archers”, “But”, “You Need To Calm Down, “The Man,” and “Cornelia Street”. “I don’t think that I wrote this song, actually, like when I was in the bath,” she said on “Cornelia Street”.

The Swift takes place after a global pandemic forced him to cancel all concerts of the world tour, “Lover.” Inititulado “the City of a Lover the Concert,” the show has been broadcasted by the ABC channel, and it is available on the Disney and a+, and Hulu, but it still has no release date in Brazil.

Related