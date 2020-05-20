Technology: Samsung launches new category of vacuum cleaner, vertical, wireless

Samsung has announced this week the launch of a new type of dry vacuum cleaners, vertical wi-fi.

With an revealed to you by the company, with three products in the line, POWERstick, the company promises to open new doors in the market and offers leading-edge technology to achieve high-performance and practicality”.

The new model is a Jet, a Light VS9000, the VS6500 and VS6000. Everyone has cordless operation, on the basis of a battery that is long-lasting which guarantees the best rates for the power of the suction.

VS6500 Publication

In common, they also have the mobility is improved thanks to the Easy Handling, which permits the brush to rotate it 180 degrees, and help you avoid the obstacles and clean up corners more difficult.

In addition, you do not need to be backed up to the wall in time to save them. In the model, a Jet, a Light VS9000, priced from$ 5.499,00, which has a base in which the battery is charged, the components are stored, and the vacuum cleaner has a vertical connection is made when it is not being used.

Already, the VS6500, it has a suggested retail price of$ 2.499,00 VS6000, which cost from R$ 1.899,00, which are equipped with a special mechanism that lets the vacuum stand on its own, without the need for any support,” she explained.

VS6000 Publication

