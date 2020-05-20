The actors in “the Avengers: Ultimate” kick the critical of the With the Marvel comics

A discussion of the critical Martin Scorsese made it to the movies Marvel comics still under fire. Now Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans have their views and opinions.

The actors, who play Black Widow and Captain America in the franchise The avengersare in this month’s issue of Variety magazine. The pair had a chat to the particular Actors on Actors and just touching on the subject.

Scarlett said:

It’s interesting, because some of the people in the last few days, I was told that some of the directors, highly valued they were honest too, about how all of the Marvel universe, and the big box office hits are truly ‘worthless’, and ‘death of cinema’. At first, I thought it was a bit old-fashioned, and someone had to explain to me, because it was a very disappointing and sad. And they said, ” I Think that what these people are saying is that in the cinema today, there’s not a lot of space for many different types of movies, or movies that are under it, because the film is taken up by the great successes of the box office’. It made me think about how people consume content and how it was such a big change in your viewing experience.

He also added the argument that it was Evans, as saying:

I think that is the source of inspired content, innovative. I think the new stuff is what keeps your wheel on creative going on. I just think that there is room at the table for all of this. It’s like saying that a certain type of music, not the music. Who are you to say that?

Fair, or not?

Evans and the ‘Captain America’

In the same conversation as Chris Evans also made his return to the world of comic books, while spider-man is in the air.

I never say never. I love the character. I don’t know. No it is not a definitive one, but it’s not a yes, be excited. There are many other things that I’m working on right now. I think the Cap was an act, so hard, and I think they did a pretty good job, allowing him to complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be for the money. It can’t be just because the public wants it. What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story? So many things have to come together.

You should ALSO READ: “Wild,” a film based on a Comic that most benefited from the history, to understand