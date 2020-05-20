The clan Kardashian gets mobile with new on a weekly basis to record the reality tv show

The reality tv show Keeping Up With The Kardashians is going to win in the new season, even in the midst of a pandemic of a coronavirus. The company’s former executive, Farnaz Farjam, told the magazine, such as Elle as well as being the recording with all of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, and is on the staff of the program, and the quarantine in their own homes.

Second, Farjam, Kris Jenner, was the one who gave you the tip of each and every one of the sisters, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner have – to record the cutscenes themselves in their own homes.

“If a Superior is in a bad mood, goes out of the right corner of the screen, we don’t have to stay with it and keep shooting. She would have to go back to where you came from and explain to you the reason why you are angry. It is the least, as if the audience were inside the house, because of the production that I directed them to, and they have to be the most informative to us, but what are the Kardashians and they’re all entertaining in any way, it will be fun for the audience,” he told the producer about the challenges that the house faces.

Recordings

I think this is the clan’s record to the scenes on their mobile phones to see the production, he believed that the public cansaria of the training home and set up studio in your home for each and every one of them.

For this reason, we have been contracted to a specialist and a technician, who set up the rooms with the lights on their own so that the statements would be saved on the mobile phone with the help of a tripod. Every Monday, in the apparatus, the recorded contents are replaced with new ones.

According to the company, the girls to boss around 16 hours of content per week, Kourtney has a lot of pride in writing a little. She is trying to do a detox of your phone.

“I’m really excited for people to see you and Kim having to deal with it all by myself, especially at the beginning, when it was too much. Right now, the people have been in quarantine for quite some time, and they rely on people to help them out, but in the beginning it was not so. People are going to relate very much to see you, Kim, dealing with four kids, it doesn’t matter how big your house is. The four kids are four kids. It’s difficult,” concluded Farjam.

The new season is in September and should take at least a couple of episodes with scenes of 100% home-made.