The clan Kardashian gets mobile with new on a weekly basis to record the reality tv – Who is the

Keeping Up With The Kardashians ” (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The reality Keeping Up With The Kardashians you’ll get a different guy because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus. In an interview with Elle magazine, executive producer Farnaz Farjam it revealed, as it is a dynamic new recording now that all of the clan Kardashian/Jenner, and is on the staff of the program are quarantined in their own homes.

She said that Kris Jenner was the one who gave you the tip of each and every one of his sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner – write the scenes themselves, in their own homes.

The experiment began about two months ago and the family is writing their own mobile phones in the stands, in addition to saving your video chats and dinners with family, via conference call.

Second, Farjam, the process is the learning process, but it ensures that the stars of the reality, they are “giving a gift”.

“If a Superior is in a bad mood, goes out of the right corner of the screen, we don’t have to stay with it and keep shooting. She would have to go back to where you came from and explain to you the reason why you are angry. It is the least, as if the audience were inside the house, because of the production that I directed them to, and they have to be the most informative to us, but what are the Kardashians and they’re all entertaining in any way, it will be fun for the audience,” he said.

The original idea was that everything had to be recorded on mobile devices and personal for the family, but the production felt that the public cansaria-the-scenes, more home-made, and have preferred to set up small studio at home for each and every one of them.

The Family Kardashian ” (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

For this reason, we have been contracted to a specialist and a technician, who set up the rooms with the lights on their own so that the statements would be saved on the mobile phone with the help of a tripod. Every Monday, in the apparatus, the recorded contents are replaced with new ones.

The company revealed that, typically, each one sends out about 16 hours of content per week, some more than others.

“Kourtney has a lot of pride in writing a little. She is trying to do a detox on your phone,” he said.

On the other hand, members of the public can expect to see a lot of the new routine to her in a quarantine with her five children., North, St., Chicaco, and Ps, including journey to teach the children.

“I’m really excited for people to see you and Kim having to deal with it all by myself, especially at the beginning, when it was too much. Right now, the people have been in quarantine for quite some time, and they rely on people to help them out, but in the beginning it was not so. People are going to relate very much to see you, Kim, dealing with four kids, it doesn’t matter how big your house is. The four kids are four kids. It’s hard,” he said Farjam.

The new season of the reality show, which will air in the coming month of September, you should have at least a couple of episodes made up of 100% with the scenes of home.

