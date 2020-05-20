The daughter annoyed by Angelina Jolie to decide to live with Brad Pitt

Thethe end, it seems that the ‘war’ in the custody of their children, Angelina Diamond Brad Pitt may be about to get a new one ‘round’.
According to the magazine, the New York Times, Shiloh Diamond-Pitt, the daughter of a former couple, started with a dispute between the parents and the fact that you have decided to live with Brad Pitt.
A young girl, 13 years old, she made the decision herself and didn’t even come to ask for the opinion of the parent, which is not viewed in a positive way to this change.
Is that the girl is going to live with Brad Pitt?
Be the first to know.
Keep track of your web site voted for the fourth year in a row Consumers ‘ Choice.
Download our App free of charge.
Loading...