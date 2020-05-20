‘The Eternal’: Marvel announces date for the release, and the cast, with Angelina Jolie at the Comic-Con Movie

Marvel announced the casting, and the date of the release of the movie “The Eternal” to be this Saturday (the 20th), during a panel for the studio at Comic-Con in San Diego, california.

Angelina Jolie will Thena, a heroine is known for the strength, speed and endurance. “I’m going to be working ten times harder, because I think about what it means to be a part of the Universe, Cinematic, Marvel, to be a part of this family,” the actress said.

“I know what you have in front of us, and that all of you deserve it, and we’re going to work very hard,” he said,” he said. The premiere of the film, it is scheduled for the 6th of November in the year 2020.

Just announced in the Hall an Hour at #SDCC, In Marvel Studios ‘ ’ THE ETERNALS, with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Mildred McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — March 21, 2019

The actors, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Mildred McHugh, and Don Lee, has also been announced as a cast member and took part in the panel. The studio has also confirmed that Chloe said that m. night shyamalan is the director.

“Eternal” brings us the story of an ancient race of beings that superpoderosos who have gained powers due to the experiments of an alien race called The Celestials.

Lauren Ridloff, and Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek have also been announced as a cast member of 'The Eternal', while a panel from Marvel at Comic-Con in San Diego — Photo by: Chris Pizzello/AP

Don Lee, and Angelina Jolie speak during the panel, Marvel comics is this Saturday (the 20th), the third day of Comic-Con in San Diego — Photo by: Chris Pizzello/AP