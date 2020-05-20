The Ex-Disney’s Bella Thorne’s award-winning, porn-inspired Romeo and Juliet

Actress Bella Thorne, 21, will be taken from the website Pornhub an award for the creation and direction of the film “Her & Him”, to be released on the platform. The ceremony will take place on the 11th of October.

The film has been created in the genre of X-Rated ” (the name given to the long-screenplay-conventional, consisting of a story, but also the scenes of sex and explicit).

He is A vice-president of Pornhub, Corey Price, has said that the production is “with a representation of modernist, sexually explicit, Romeo and Juliet, with two lovers, an eccentric that you have no sexual desires, unbridled by the other.”

Thorne has said that his first thought was to do with a fear of Christmas, but it ended up coming in to this film, the beautiful,” which talks about the struggle for dominance in sex. It still means that they had a lot of fun on the shoot. “We have had real sex on set, which I’ve never written before.”

In response to the negative comments, she says in the video that “if you don’t think that porn is uncomfortable, I am sorry that you feel that way, but don’t make other people feel uncomfortable because they are okay with it.”