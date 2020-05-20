The family Kardashian has launched a new business Today

Kim O she joined the sisters and their mother Kris Effectsfor a new business venture. The famous family has decided to sell a few pieces of clothing that you no longer use, and for this reason it was posted with an online store.

“O Kloset this is the first site for the resale of luxury brands, with the fabulous outfits for the family O Effects! Each piece has been the selected the finger is now available exclusively for purchase to the public this way,” it reads on the website.

Despite the fact that there’s clothing and accessories, which are not for everyone, it is possible to have access to the items most affordable, how to check the sweatshirts from Adidas for $ 40, 36.

Read More: Kim O share the picture not seen before with her father, “I Have to go away again”