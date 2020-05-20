The major differences between the Snyder’s Cut of Justice League of america

Before you even get to the cinema, the film Justice league of america it was already covered in the controversy. During the filming, and the director of Zack Snyder he left the production to take care of his family after the death of one of his daughters. So as not to delay the release of the long, Warner bros. hired Joss Whedondirector is responsible for the first two films in the The avengersin order to finish the project.

After months of refilmagens, and changes to the original film Justice league of america it came to the movies, and the result did not please the critics, and least of all the fans who were demanding that the Warner bros. to launch the release of the Zack Snyder. The campaign has been endorsed by the director himself, who not only went on to ask for a chance to show off the so-called “Snyder Has Cut (Cut from Snyder, in a free translation), but also went on to reveal some of the bits and pieces of what it was to be his film via his profile on the social network Look at.

Below we have gathered the main differences between the version of Snyder, which will debut in the HBO’s Max in 2021, including the new villains, the presentation of the heroes in never before seen in the cinema, and even one death is shocking, and that she had come to the movie theaters: