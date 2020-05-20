The news of the Megapix for this week [19/05/20]

The time has come for us to know the schedule for the week of Megapix. Among the novelties, it is worth highlighting the showing of the movie and The Spectacular Spider-Man 1 and 2, which feature Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone, and especially the Scientists, which will take you to the air film as it’s Raining Hamburger, 2, and Robocop (2014). On the list, with Mission: Impossible 3, the third installment of the saga of Ethan Hunt, which was directed by J. J. Abrams.
It is worth noting that today we have the first trailer for the series is the Space-Force of the Series. The production is a comedy starring Steve Carell, you will be presented with one of the astronaut’s crazy that it takes over the helm of the new division of the Military devoted to dealing with spatial operations. Without further ado, you can check out the full line-up for the Megapix of the following. Don’t forget to say what you think in the comments!
Once you fail to research, and almost lose their jobs, FBI agents Marcus and Kevin Copeland will need to escort the two sisters to wealthy up to the event and to prevent them from being hijacked. An accident that causes them to assume the identities of the victims to save their own jobs.
Paul has just lost his wife during a raid at his home. In disbelief and with a little police work to find the culprits, he decides to go after criminals using their own methods. And then he runs the risk of delving into the most perilous areas of the city, to achieve justice at any cost.
Young Casey Carlyle wants to go to Harvard University. To this end, it plans to work where it applies to the physics in ice skating. But, while you are involved with a sport, the student will come to believe that this is his real vocation, the one that has generated the conflict around them.
Peter Parker lives with aunt and uncle since she was left by her parents. Intelligently, he decides to investigate an ancient research of his father, but ends up bitten by a radioactive spider and gains super powers.
Peter Parker wants to balance the life of a superhero, and his relationship with his girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, and new enemies will appear. In addition to dealing with the Dead), which plans to use plutonium for the wrong, he will have to face the powerful villain, Electro.
The global benchmark when it comes to the market in porn, Alice Segretto will find it difficult to combine work and family responsibilities. With her marriage in crisis, then the owner of the Sexy Treats you should make a decision, it is crucial that you can to put everything that you love the most at-risk.
After the disastrous rain of food, Flint and his friends are asked by Chester V to leave the town of Boca Grande. But Chester V is, in fact, wants to steal his invention.
Prior to being one of the X-Men, Logan was doing the missions for the military. Why you do not agree with his master, and he will go away. From then on, his arduous path to the shapes to transform into the mighty Wolverine.
Threatened, no one agrees to work as a mule for the mob the chinese, carrying drugs inside his stomach. But, as your body will end up absorbing the drugs, she gains superhuman powers, including telekinesis, the absence of pain, and the ability to acquire knowledge of the infinite.
The police officer Alex Murphy was injured on active duty. With him, OmniCorp sees the perfect opportunity to turn him into a robot and half-human, half-machine. As RoboCop, He needs to deal with his new condition.
Agent Ethan Hunt from the field work of the IMF in order to live with his girlfriend, Julia. But First, one of his disciples, is captured by arms dealer Owen Davian, a bitter enemy of her father. The agent then turned up to rescue her, to the side of the old and new friends.